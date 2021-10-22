ATLANTA (CBS46) — Rideshare company Lyft released it's first-ever safety report this week. It disclosed thousands of sexual assaults, including some deaths, connected to its platforms from 2017 until 2019.
Lyft says more than half of the sexual assault incidents were reported by riders, and 10% were reported by third parties, including law enforcement.
4158 reports of sexual assault connected to Lyft's rideshare app - in just three years.
"It's heartbreaking. Hearing the pain in our clients voices; it's devastating," said Angela Nehmens, attorney at Levin Simes Abrams law firm.
Nehmens represents sexual assault victims in these rideshare cases.
"The spectrum of the types of cases range from sexual overtures to propositions, up to rape and sodomy," said Nehmens.
Lyft's release shows that among its sexual assault reports in 2017, 2018, and 2019, there were 360 rape reports, and 10 deaths from physical assaults.
Levin Simes Abrams law firm represents 22 cases against Lyft in Georgia.
Their most recent case allegedly happened in June of this year. The victim in Douglasville said she was intoxicated and that the Lyft driver insisted on walking her to her hotel room, and that's when she raped.
"It's horrendous. This takes a toll on obviously on the survivor, and this is a level of trauma that they'll be dealing with for the rest of their lives," said Nehmens.
Their team is pushing for audio and video recording during the rides to help with safety.
"Any Lyft passenger, to share their location with a trusted friend or family member. To pay attention to the automatic generated route that the Lyft app generates, and to pay attention to whether the driver is going off-route," said Nehmens.
In an effort to contextualize the data, Lyft says 99% of its trips are safe and without incident.
