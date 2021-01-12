As COVID-19 continues to surge in Georgia, State Senate Majority leader Mike Dugan announced Tuesday that he tested positive for coronavirus.
In a tweet, Dugan said the following:
"After following COVID-19 standard testing protocol in the Georgia State Capitol, I received a positive result earlier this morning. My symptoms are minor and I plan to follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and isolate at home until the virus passes. I'm grateful for the staff at the Capitol who ensure all members are healthy and safe by performing these health screenings and I look forward to returning to my duties and working hard for the good people of the 30th district."
Dugan's positive test comes amid continued rises in COVID-19 cases in Georgia and nationwide and as a new strain begins to see cases in the U.S.
