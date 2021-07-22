ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia’s Democratic House Minority Leader James Beverly said he began feeling incredibly tired and worn down, and immediately blamed a heavy work and travel schedule.
He was scheduled to attend the National Conference of State Legislators in Utah and had planned to rest when he landed, Sunday before the event.
‘I literally just felt like I’ve got to get some rest,” Rep. Beverly told CBS46’s Hayley Mason. “The next day, I thought well let’s just get a [COVID[ test just to make sure and I was shocked. I was to find out I had it.”
Beverly tested positive for COVID-19, several months after being vaccinated. He received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in February. He's one of the latest cases of breakthrough infection among the vaccinated.
He says in the first few days, he didn’t have many symptoms beyond extreme fatigue. “I had a little sinus thing going on and maybe I was a little run down but I never thought in a million years I had COVID because I had the vaccine and I’m relatively healthy.”
Beverly, talking to Mason while outside a pharmacy picking up more vitamins and medicine said says he then lost his taste, and smell and developed aches, but never struggled to breathe. He says the fear of developing respiratory issues began to set in by the one-week mark.
He says being fully vaccinated gave him a false sense of full security.
“You just believe I’m good, but the reality is that’s just not true,” Beverly told Mason, adding the fact that the vaccine protects from severe illness but not contracting the virus and getting sick. “I’d just say do all the things you’ve been doing masking and just follow the protocols. “You best believe I’m going to have on a mask doing what I need to do. I’m not risking it again.”
