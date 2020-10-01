ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- There is no easy way these days to visit loved ones in senior care homes. The pandemic has forced facilities to block normal visitation for the foreseeable future.
It's one reason State Rep. Demetrius Douglas has been fighting for legislation that would allow granny cams inside nursing homes.
"This would have been great during COVID," District 78 Rep. Demetrius Douglas (D) said. "Some people live out of town and their loved ones were still back home and this was one way they can check in on them, look at them and have a relationship with them even though they’re far away," he added.
Some in the healthcare industry have opposed the idea, citing privacy issues, concerns of hacking and potential access to intimate patient care issues.
"I think in particular in this time of COVID, we look at this as a piece of technology that simply observes," Tony Marshall, Georgia Healthcare Association President said. "It doesn’t necessarily do anything to protect the resident and the kind of technology that we need in COVID is the type of technology that is interactive that allows residents to interact with their family and reduce social isolation."
Proponents of the bill believe the pandemic has proven the need for granny cams and about a half-dozen other states have already adopted the measure.
"It was just an option. I’m not going in saying all nursing homes need to have cameras all over the place, no. And if they had a roommate, they would have to have consent from the roommate in order to have a camera in the room," Rep. Douglas explained.
Rep. Douglas said he intends to introduce the same legislation next session in January and has a good feeling that this time it may just happen.
