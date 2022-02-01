ATLANTA (CBS46) — Under Georgia's current law, it is illegal for drivers to hold their cell phones in a car unless parked. Some Georgia lawmakers want to change that.
A Senate committee heard arguments today for the new bill.
The bill is sponsored by Sen. Frank Ginn who says his amendment could actually create safer roads. He wants it to be legal for people to hold and use their cell phones while waiting at a red light or stop sign.
He says the reason that most people are not paying attention is because they are trying to hold their phone where it can't be seen while in their vehicle.
The bill was just filed last week and has a long way to go before it could ever become law.
