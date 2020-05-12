BRUNSWICK, Ga. (CBS46) -- More than a dozen Georgia lawmakers traveled from Atlanta to Brunswick Tuesday to rally for justice and legislative reform in the developing Ahmaud Arbery case.
The event was organized by Rep. Al Williams, D-Midway, and attended by several lawmakers and ministers from the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Ahmaud Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery, stood surrounded by his sisters and family members wearing yellow t-shirts with various slogans in support of the slain 25-year-old.
The group of mostly Democrats demanded that Governor Brian Kemp step in to have District Attorneys George Barnhill and Jackie Johnson removed for their handling of the case and their reluctance to pursue charges.
James Beverly, D-Macon, stood before the crowd and called for Kemp step in.
“We can’t have this happen again in this country and certainly not in the state of Georgia,” Beverly said. “And that if it’s appropriate that they be charged with criminal obstruction."
The lawmakers called for Georgia's citizen’s arrest law to be repealed and for the hate crime bill that's being considered in the General Assembly to be renamed the Ahmaud Arbery Hate Crime Bill.
The newly-released video showing Arbery looking into a house under construction has raised more questions about what Gregory and Travis McMichael actually saw before chasing Arbery down and if lethal force was necessary.
CBS46’s Hayley Mason spoke with Arbery's family about it the controversial video.
“We are not worried. We are going to keep our faith in God to lead us,” said Thea Brooks, the sister of Marcus Arbery, who stood beside her. “We are going to continue to pray and we are going to stay positive as a family. We are going to let the negativity go and we are going to keep pushing for justice for Ahmaud.”
The fight for justice resonates in Atlanta as well. CBS46 was in the room when City Council member Antonio Brown gave the Arbery’s a proclamation declaring May 8th Ahmaud Arbery Day in the City of Atlanta.
“It was a painful loss because we loss somebody that we loved, but his death is now not in vain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.