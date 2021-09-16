ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Georgia could soon see an abortion law that mirrors the one causing controversy in Texas.
State Senator Butch Miller said there is a strong possibility that Republicans will copy portions of the lone star state law and file similar legislation in the peach state.
“I don’t think that we need to be a knee jerk reaction to what’s going on in Texas. I think that Georgia’s bill is good, it’s strong, but if it needs tweaks, we’re certainly willing to do that,” Miller said.
The Texas bill, just given the green light by the Supreme Court, allows private citizens, not the state, to hold healthcare providers accountable for performing an abortion beyond six weeks into a pregnancy.
Joshua Edmonds is the Executive Director of Georgia Life Alliance. He said Republican lawmakers are working behind the scenes to craft an abortion bill that will pass.
“It only allows for a private right of action, a private individual to sue the offending health care provider in Civil Court for violating the law,” Edmonds said. “I know that there will be more legislation that seeks to create a culture of life that protects life in the womb and out of the womb and I think it’s highly likely that we will see legislation in Georgia that mirrors what Texas has done.”
Meanwhile, Georgia Democrats, led by Congresswoman Nikema Williams, talked virtually Wednesday about how they are anticipating another big fight and they hope to defeat Georgia’s heartbeat bill currently in federal court.
“Georgia Republican leaders will actually be in court this month to appeal that ruling and push their anti-choice agenda forward and ban abortion in Georgia,” Williams said.
Before anything happens, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear the state’s appeal on the heartbeat abortion law on Friday, September 24.
