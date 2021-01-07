A day after the chaos at the Capitol and tensions remain high across the country and here in Georgia.
Despite the chaos, a number of Republican politicians in the House and Senate went forward with objecting to a number of states electoral votes being certified, including six lawmakers from Georgia. That's prompted a backlash from some in the Peach State.
“I called, I called and unfortunately had to leave either voicemails or speak with one of their poor office people,” said Lindsey Merritt.
Lindsay said she called all those who objected from Georgia.
“I’m sure they have been berated left and right all day, because there are a lot of people who are very not calm right now,” said Lindsey.
Georgia Representative Jody Hice held a community call Thursday responding to his actions.
“As shameful as the storming of the capital was yesterday it did not change the fact that millions of Americans feel the elections were fundamentally fraudulent,” said Rep. Hice.
Representative Earl 'Buddy' Carter also doubled down on his reasons to contest the electoral votes.
“I objected to three electoral certifications. I’m not questioning the results of the election, I’m questioning the process,” said Rep. Carter.
A number of Republicans told Representative Hice their actions are just not good enough.
“It’s going to be extremely difficult for you and other Republicans to represent someone like me who’s a moderate, lifelong republican. Frankly, as a Republican I would love to have some representation from you, but I’m concerned I no longer belong to this party,” said a Republican caller from Rep Hice's district.
