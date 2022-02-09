ATLANTA (CBS46) — Lawmakers are taking up a bill at the Georgia state capitol that would ban abortion pills by mail and on every school campus.
The proposed legislation challenges a recent FDA decision allowing abortion medication to be shipped to women.
Supporters argue that the new bill is actually to protect women.
Medication abortions are growing in popularity.
In 2018, they accounted for 54% of all abortions before nine weeks of pregnancy.
Supporters and several opponents of the bill voiced their concerns about the abortion bill during a packed meeting on Wednesday.
The matter is being backed by the conservative group The Georgia Life Alliance and sponsored by Sen. Bruce Thompson.
The bill passed out of committee 7 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.