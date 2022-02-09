ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Senate bill that would ban abortion pills by mail and on every school campus passed out of committee Wednesday in a 7 to 5 vote. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Bruce Thompson, R-White. It is backed by the conservative group, the Georgia Life Alliance.
The proposed legislation challenges a recent FDA decision allowing abortion medication to be shipped to women.
Supporters argue that the new bill is actually to protect women and their medical health
In 2018, medication abortions accounted for 54% of all abortions before nine weeks of pregnancy.
Supporters and several opponents of the bill voiced their concerns about the abortion bill during the packed meeting on Wednesday.
"The physician providing the abortion inducing drug has to be the physician who sees the patient in-person," testified the lobbyist with the Georgia Life Alliance.
Senator Michelle Au is a practicing physician, and one of five democrats to vote against the measure. She says some parts of the bill are based in completely inaccurate notions and disproven science.
"I’d be please to sit down and work with him on some of the frankly inaccurate pieces of information in this bill," Au told CBS46.
The bill would ban abortion pills from being delivered by mail to women in Georgia and also block the mail ordered prescriptions from going to state colleges and facilities, inclusing woman in their college dorms.
"This will discourage them from accessing them from the healthcare they need and will be just one of many barriers," said K. Agbebiyi, the Georgia policy director for Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equality (URGE). "As a disabled person access to telehealth is a deciding factor for me," she added.
Opponents say women know how to consult with physicians and this will be another obstacle toward safe abortion.
"Medical societies and the FDA have best practices that we adhere to and this is not the best application of law to supersede the best practices that we already adhere to," Sen. Au said. There is a portion of the bill that references abortion reversal procedures, which Au and other opponents call "junk science" that is not a real thing.
Senator Thompson says it’s an effort to protect women from performing abortions outside of the direct in-person care of their physician asking that the doctors first check gestational age, proof of no egtopic pregnancy and other risk factors before conducting and abortion.
