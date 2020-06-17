ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two Georgia lawmakers are calling on Governor Brian Kemp to step in and remove a symbol of hate from Georgia State Capitol grounds.
Both Georgia House Minority Leader Bob Trammell and Representative Dar'shun Kendrick have sent Kemp written requests for the immediate removal of the John B Gordon statue.
The confederate monument has stood on Capitol grounds since 1907. Many view the statue as a symbol of racism, hate and oppression.
Gordon was a democratic senator, a general for the confederate army, governor of Georgia and believed to have been a leader of the KKK.
"It's very divisive and offensive to a lot of Georgians," said Rep. Trammell. "The bottom line is that symbols we display in the public square with tax payer funded money, tax payer maintained, should be symbols that unite us as Georgians, and not symbols that divide us."
It is a mission supported by protesters like Devin Barrington-Ward.
"We should not have this monument of hatred here in Georgia, especially at the people's house. We've got to stop holding on to old relics of the past because we can't move forward to the future here in Georgia, a future where black life is valued," said Barrington-Ward.
It is also a battle against Senate Bill 77 which protects all government statues and monuments, including confederate ones.
"It serves as a silent signal to old elements in our state, to white supremacist elements in our state, that that type of ideology is still supported by our state government," said Barrington-Ward.
"It is the year 2020. Yet Georgia continues to have a statute at YOUR and MY State Capitol that celebrates the losing side of history," said Rep. Dar'Shun Kendrick. "There is absolutely no reason that the statute of General Gordon should be displayed in the state that is the cradle of civil rights, the home of Congressman John Lewis and home to the largest black caucus in the nation. Georgia deserves better. Georgia must do better. Remove General Gordon now Governor Kemp."
CBS46 reached out to Governor Brian Kemp's office for comment and has yet to hear back.
