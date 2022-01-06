ATLANTA (CBS46) -- One year ago, protesters stormed the United States Capitol, as lawmakers took cover inside.
For many of them it was a day filled with fear and uncertainty. They knew very little about what was going on outside of the capitol. It wasn't until later they truly realized the threat they were under.
"Looking back on it I can see that we were in even greater danger than I perceived while going through it,” says Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson. He wasn't sure he would survive that day at the capitol. Congressman Johnson was huddled on the house floor balcony remembering "I actually saw my life pass in front of my eyes. For a second I realized how possible it was for me to not make it out of that situation."
At the same time newly elected Congresswoman Nikema Williams was in her office after being sworn in just 3 days earlier. She recalls, "we closed our blinds, turned off location services on our phone and got away from the windows and the desk and hid out for hours."
Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux was in her office; she had just been sworn in too.
"These were folks who had been misled that the election was stolen and then been incited and marched on the capitol to try to stop the certification of election results, and they did it in a way that was quite violent,” Congresswoman Bourdeaux said of the protestors.
Georgia republican Representative Austin Scott sent CBS46 a statement saying in part "Those who crossed the line and committed crimes are being held accountable for their actions in the criminal justice system."
But some lawmakers including former Georgia Congressman Kwanza Hall who was near the capitol that day, fear an insurrection could happen again.
"I think the same energy the same forces, actually it is probably increased and they've just gone underground,” Hall says.
And Congresswoman Williams has concerns about the future too saying "as a black woman in congress I am often reminded that I'm operating in a system that was not designed by me or for me, but I am determined every day to make the system work for all of us."
CBS46 reached out to other Georgia republicans in congress. Representative Buddy Carter sent us a statement saying he condemned the violence of Jan. 6, but says democrats are using that day to further divide the country.
Congressman Andrew Clyde posted concerns about mistreatment of Jan. 6 defendants on his FaceBook page.
