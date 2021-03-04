Georgia lawmakers are again seeking to increase penalties for hazing, seeking to honor a Georgia teen who died from alcohol poisoning after a 2017 incident at a Louisiana State University fraternity.
The Georgia Senate voted 47-0 on Friday for Senate Bill 85, which would make forcing people to participate in hazing a felony when someone is seriously injured, including by alcohol poisoning.
“This bill, the Max Gruver Act, will ultimately save lives and protect our youth,” said state Sen. John Albers, a Roswell Republican.
We asked Georgia college students if they've heard about hazing incidents at their campus.
"I think that no one should be able to tell a student to do something that they're not comfortable with to be part of an association," said one student.
"I heard that it's still happening but not to such a big scale," said another student. "Like I don't think that anyone has gotten really hurt in recent years."
"I haven't seen any sort of that stuff in my fraternity but I'm not sure about the others but not at all in mine," said a fraternity member.
The Georgia proposal would make hazing a felony any time someone who is 17 or older, with an “element of force” makes a someone else participate in a hazing ritual that results in serious injury or death. Incidents resulting in serious injury would be punishable by one to five years in prison, while those resulting in death would be punishable by one to 10 years in prison.
Other hazing incidents would be misdemeanors punishable by up to a year in jail. The law would apply to any student organization, not just sororities and fraternities.
The bill would also require all Georgia colleges and universities to submit an annual report detailing any hazing incidents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.