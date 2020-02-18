ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) State lawmakers will return to their normal legislative session Tuesday morning. They have spent the last two weeks away from chambers to focus strictly on the governor's proposed budget.
Governor Kemp is asking for a four-percent cut, which is roughly $200 million, from the budget this fiscal year.
House Speaker David Ralston called the session to a halt after explaining there wasn't enough information from state agencies to make decisions on cuts.
He says lawmakers received a lot more information to help them during the budget work period.
"I think we are better equipped and so, in that regard, I think it was a very positive time period," Ralston told CBS46 Monday. "We didn’t get all of the information that we wanted, but I think that we can finish up the budget and we are going to roll out a proposed amended budget."
Governor Kemp had recommended saving money by several methods including cutting unfilled open positions in state offices, cutting back on real estate office space and selling some offices, while moving physical offices into digital offices. Kemp suggested moving parole and probation offices from brick and mortar buildings to mostly working on computers.
Democrats have voiced concerns that social services for the disadvantaged will be cut in the process.
"We’ve looked at every single way we could save money and not impact programs that many Georgians depend on very much," Ralston said. "We’ve restored some of the food inspectors that the department of agriculture wanted. We’ve restored some of the public safety cuts and some other cuts to some departments such as our mental health services, so I think those are three things that are going to be not as harmful as were proposed originally."
This break will have lawmakers at the capitol longer than expected. It's been a point of concern for people up for re-election waiting to campaign. Ralston says sticking to a short calendar that is not his concern.
"I mean, we’re spending 28 billion dollars of their money, and so I think they expect us to take the time that’s needed to do that properly," Ralston said Monday. "I am not going to be dictated by a calendar or by other things that are out there other than just doing this job right."
He justified the need to scrutinize the numbers coming from the governor.
"The General Assembly has the duty under law to be the appropriator," Ralston told CBS46. "The governor recommends, and being the appropriator does not mean rubber stamping a proposal submitted by the executive branch. That’s true regardless of the administration regardless of who is here in the General Assembly."
The House appropriations committee is meeting Tuesday morning to vote on the amended budget. The Senate budget committee will vote on it Wednesday. The full budget will be tackled following the amended budget votes.
