Georgia leaders pushed back against the President of the United States and defending the state's election integrity after a phone call between
On Monday, in an interview with CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he did not feel intimidated during an hour-long call with President Trump. During the call, Trump appeared to pressure Georgia officials to change the outcome of the general election in his favor.
“So, look, all I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes which is one more than we have,” Trump said during the call, which was first reported by The Washington Post.
“It wasn’t private after President Trump started tweeting,” Raffensperger said.
Raffensperger said he didn’t personally leak the call. However, he added there were concerns, among his team, that the president might misrepresent parts of their conversation.
“We were concerned that anything said could be used against us in ongoing litigation,” he said.
On the call, Trump also falsely claimed tens of thousands of Georgians illegally voted. The president cited several reasons, all of which the Secretary of State’s Office debunked on Monday.
“I think it’s really been destructive to the fabric of our society because people believe some of that stuff has actually happened when it has not happened,” Raffensperger said.
Raffensperger said his office followed the law and the election process, rules officials plan to follow during Tuesday’s Senate runoff.
“If you care about the values and direction you want to see, it is your obligation to turn out and vote tomorrow,” Gabe Sterling, the state’s voting implementation manager.
Some leaders want investigations into whether Trump broke state or federal laws. Raffensperger said it’s unlikely his office will open one.
