ATLANTA, Ga. (AP/CBS46) — Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Jon Ossoff held a press conference Tuesday to speak out about Sen. David Perdue mocking Kamala Harris' name during a Trump rally in Macon.
Ossoff was joined by State Party Chairwoman Senator Nikema Williams, State Senator Sheikh Rahman, State Representative Angelika Kausche, and State Representative Bee Nguyen.
The leaders spoke about their own experiences being mocked for their heritage, and called on Georgians to come together and vote for unifying leadership.
Sen. Perdue's campaign issued this statement following the press conference:
Jon Ossoff is showing how desperate his campaign really is. Rather than discuss the issues that matter most to Georgians, Ossoff is pushing divisive smears to distract voters from his radical socialist agenda. Senator Perdue remains focused on helping Georgia through the COVID-19 crisis, reigniting our economy, creating jobs, strengthening our military, and making healthcare more affordable for working families. While Ossoff criticized needed COVID relief for Georgians earlier this year, his biggest donor Senator Chuck Schumer last night tried to kill all COVID relief from passing until after the election. It’s shameful Ossoff isn’t talking about that instead. But Georgians are discovering that Jon Ossoff will do or say anything to hide his radical, socialist agenda.
Perdue is accused of mocking Kamala Harris, his Senate colleague and the Democratic vice presidential nominee, on Friday after he repeatedly mispronounced her name at a rally for President Donald Trump.
Perdue was wrapping up his remarks at an event in Macon when he referred to Harris as “KAH'-mah-lah? Kah-MAH'-lah? Kamala-mala-mala? I don’t know. Whatever.” The audience laughed.
A spokesperson for Perdue said the first-term senator “didn't mean anything by it.”
Harris’ political opponents have repeatedly mispronounced her name since she became the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent on a national ticket. Democrats say the mispronunciations smack of racism. Her first name is pronounced “KAH’-mah-lah” — or, as she explains in her biography, “‘comma-la,’ like the punctuation mark."
Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are among the top Republicans who have repeatedly mispronounced it. A few Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, have said it incorrectly, too.
Harris’ spokesperson, Sabrina Singh, responded to Perdue's remark in a tweet: “Well that is incredibly racist. Vote him out." In a second tweet, she wrote, “He has been her Senate colleague for over 3 years. 3. Years. THREE. Do better.”
Casey Black, a spokesperson for Perdue’s campaign, tweeted that the senator “simply mispronounced Sen. Harris’ name.”
“He didn’t mean anything by it,” Black wrote. “He was making an argument against the radical socialist agenda that she & her endorsed candidate Jon Ossoff are pushing.”
Jon Ossoff, who is running against Perdue in November, tweeted that his opponent “mocked Sen. Harris’ name,” adding, “We are so much better than this.”
Ossoff, who staged an unsuccessful bid for Congress in a 2017 special election, also tweeted a fundraising message over video of Perdue’s comments and said in another tweet, “Senator Perdue never would have done this to a male colleague. Or a white colleague. And everyone knows it.”
Georgia's Democratic Party demanded that Perdue apologize.
“Senator Perdue’s intentionally disrespectful mispronunciation of Senator Harris’s name is a bigoted and racist tactic straight from President Trump’s handbook,” Nikema Williams, chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, said in a statement. “He owes Georgians an apology for his offensive display.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.