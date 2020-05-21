Georgia leaders share updates on state reopening.

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s the news many were eagerly awaiting. In her weekly address, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms explained the multi-phase plan was constructed using recommendations from the city’s Advisory Council.
“We will soon release the city’s five phase re-opening plan,” Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Said.
She added some actions will go into effect immediately.
Mayor Bottoms, who’s been critical of the Governor’s re-opening plan, said her decisions are data based.
During a press conference on Thursday, Governor Brian Kemp admitted the state method of counting artificially raised testing totals, while lowering the percentage Georgians who tested positive. A practice that has since stopped.
“We're not perfect. We've made mistakes and when we do that, we'll own that,” Governor Kemp said.
On a more positive note, state officials said contact tracing, which tracks down everyone who’s come in contact with a COVID patient, has reached a new high.
“We have conducted case interviews with more than 3300 patients and have worked with those cases to identify nearly 9000 contacts,” Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, explained.
Dr. Toomey also added the state has already hired 500 contract tracers and plans to hire 500 more by mid June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.