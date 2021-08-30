ATLANTA (CBS46) — A new report from the Southern Poverty Law Center finds the state of Georgia has more schools named after Confederate leaders than any other state in the country.
The SPLC recently updated its Whose Heritage? database, which found 100 additional schools commemorating Confederate leaders across the U.S., according to a press release.
The report shows there are 45 public schools across Georgia named in honor of Confederate leaders. 35 of those schools are located in counties with Confederate namesakes. Georgia is followed by Texas with 40 and Alabama with 22.
“This state is filled with worthy Georgians whose names schools would be proud to carry," said SPLC Chief of Staff Lecia Brooks. "But at least 45 of Georgia’s public schools stand firmly on the wrong side of history, elevating men who fought to keep the U.S. divided."
You can view a full list of the schools in Georgia still named after Confederate leaders here.
