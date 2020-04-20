ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Representatives from the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus want to make sure they have input on how the state reacts to the coronavirus pandemic. The group is issuing a list of recommendations to the task force created by Governor Brian Kemp.
“We’re not surprised that we’ve been somewhat of a whipping post as it relates to mortality,” said State Representative J. Craig Gordon.
He adds that statistics show minority communities are disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.
“Black and brown people are not just suffering, not from just a contracting standpoint, but a mortality standpoint more than anyone else in this COVID-19 fight,” said Rep. J. Craig Gordon.
According to the American Medical Association, the increased minority death toll has a lot to do with pre-existing conditions currently plaguing the community.
“We know now through early data that the increased incidence of hypertension and diabetes --hypertension being blood pressure and diabetes being high sugar-- that’s a risk factor, and having a more severe course of illness to those who get infected,” said Dr. Patrice Harris the president of the American Medical Association.
With that in mind, the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus issued a list of recommendations to the Coronavirus Task Force in hopes of addressing the concerns.
“We thought it was imperative to really come up with really 4 baselines, which are what can we do to protect residence, what can we can get protect economy, what can we do the support local hospitals, and what we can do to ensure the taxpayers get government accountability,” said Rep. Gordon.
Those recommendations include everything from requiring companies to provide personal protective equipment like masks, as well as insure funding is distributed to areas hardest hit.
“If we have some input on where those resources are going and may even be able to streamline them into some of these areas that are hot areas or potent could be hot areas then everybody wins,” added Gordon.
In the coming weeks representatives from Georgia’s Legislative Black Caucus are expected to also host virtual town halls to get the word out and discuss all their recommendations.
