ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A new executive director has been named for the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, the largest Black caucus in the United States.
On Friday, State Representative Karen Bennett (D-Stone Mountain), announced Deanna Hamilton would fill the position.
“We are very pleased to have someone like Deanna leading our organization, and I believe she is the right person at the right time,” said Rep. Bennett. “With all that is happening in our state, it is important for the caucus to have experienced, professional staff capable of meeting any and all challenges. We welcome Ms. Hamilton to the GLBC family.”
Hamilton is a Walsh College graduate where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in management. She has proven leadership history from serving as vice president of partner development for the National Black MBA Association, as well as being the founder/CEO of her own consumer product and multi-format printing company, Circle One, Inc.
“I am honored to be named the executive director of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus,” said Ms. Hamilton. “I am proud to serve such a storied organization, and I am excited at the opportunity to lend my expertise and passion to support the collective vision of the caucus.”
