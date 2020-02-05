ATLANTA (CBS46)—Ga. Lawmakers are expected to hold a press conference to discuss legislative priorities for the black community.
Members of the Georgia Legislative Back Caucus (GLBC) will hold a press conference today at 12:00 p.m.
They’ll be at the podium across from room 136 on the first floor of the State Capitol.
State Representative Karen Bennett (D-Stone Mountain), chair of the GLBC, along with State Representatives Patty Bentley (D-Butler), Rhonda Burnough (D-Riverdale), Carolyn Hugley (D-Columbus) and State Senator Harold Jones (D-August) will discuss the GLBC’s 2020 legislative priorities.
The GLBC sent a press release stating, “For the past 45 years, the GLBC, which is the largest black caucus in the country, has sought to protect the general welfare of black people and other people of color and disadvantaged citizens of Georgia in matters of health care, education, social and criminal justice, employment and economic empowerment."
For more information on the GLBC’s legislative priorities, please click https://bit.ly/2vJqH5x
