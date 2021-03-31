An amended version of Georgia’s Citizens Arrest bill passed the state legislature Wednesday afternoon and headed to Governor Kemp’s desk to be signed.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, would allow business owners to detain shoplifters under the statute while they call police. The bill, drafted after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, repeals Georgia's long-standing citizen's arrest law that allowed private citizens to apprehend suspected criminals.
“The bill repeals the concept of citizens arrest and it would no longer be legal for anyone to engage in citizens arrest and they will be engaged in an illegal detention,” Reeves stated.
“Will you show me in HB 479 the provision that makes sure that citizens understand when they go to apply common sense that when they see someone that looks like me that’s jogging in the neighborhood that they will not take it upon themselves to exercise citizens arrest and end up in a fatality,” questioned Rep. Derrick Jackson, D-Tyrone.
The amendment adds provisions that now restaurant and business owners can detain a person who has stolen from their business as long as they call police for help. The business owner has to let the person go if police do not show up within an hour and cannot use any form of deadly force.
Governor Brian Kemp expressed his support of the bill’s passage.
"Our overhaul of the Georgia's citizen's arrest statute strikes a critical balance by allowing Georgians to protect themselves and their families, while also repealing Civil War-era language in our laws that is ripe for abuse,” Kemp said in a statement.
