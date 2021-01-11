After scurrying to take their first of two COVID tests for the week, state lawmakers officially returned the business of the state re-convening the legislative session for 2021. This time under high security.
Stepping on the Capitol grounds, lawmakers and visitors are being closely watched by heavily armed guards in addition to a ramped up Capitol Police presence. Sunday, an FBI bulletin warned of armed protests in a 50 state capitols and Washington, DC leading up to Inauguration Day. Security officials are preparing for possible similar protest events.
At the same time, COVID-19 concerns are mounting. Signs encouraging mask wearing are posted throughout the Capitol building.
With security and health, top of mind, the lawmakers split into groups and took the oath of office to officially begin the session as duly elected officials.
"As we begin this session in an extraordinary time, let us embrace a spirit of healing and unity," re-elected House Speaker David Ralston said to the House body in his first address of the year.
Ralston expressed his heartbreak and disdain at the over the attacks on the U.S. Capitol but also expressed a need to address election concerns in Georgia.
"We must address the concerns of Georgians about the integrity of our election system, but this will be done in a thoughtful and responsible manner, based on facts,” Ralston said.
One big legislative item being pushed Republicans is possibly repealing no-excuse absentee voting –a Republican sponsored law---and requiring proof of ID for absentee ballots like in-person voting.
House Democratic leadership says they will fight the efforts tooth and nail.
“It’s absolutely ridiculous to think that you should get rid of no excuse absentee ballots,” said House Minority Leader, Rep. James Beverly, (D-Macon). “There was not a problem with Georgia elections. There may be some rules changes, but the actual functioning mechanism? We had more people vote in these elections than ever in the history of Georgia,” Beverly said.
“A lack of communication leads to questions of integrity so you have to be more transparent,” said Sen. Randy Robertson, (R-Cataula). “You have to communicate better so that there won’t be questions about integrity.”
Democrats say the continued questions of election integrity are harmful and they will vote against any measures to limit voter access.
“We ought to be doing everything we can to encourage people to participate in the process and not discourage them, so I am opposed to any entrenchment on our election law,” said Rep. Calvin Smyre, (D-Columbus), known as the Dean of the House.
