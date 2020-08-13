ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Five state senators have been appointed to the Senate Law Enforcement Reform Study Committee by Georgia's Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan.
Those appointed are: Senator Jesse Stone (R – Waynesboro), Senator John Albers (R – Roswell), Senator Harold Jones (D – Augusta), Senator Gail Davenport (D – Jonesboro) and Senator Randy Robertson (R – Cataula).
“This committee will engage in a comprehensive study of our law enforcement practices in order to examine whether we are adequately equipping officers with the necessary training to protect our communities,” said Lt. Governor Duncan.
The committee will examine techniques, patterns, and practices of law enforcement.
“While law enforcement officers are here to protect and serve the citizens of our state, they are sometimes put into situations where they have to make a split-second decision that could cost them their life. In this study committee, our goal is to closely examine law enforcement techniques and patterns in order to ensure the safety of our citizens, as well as our first responders, and identify areas where current practices may need to be revised," said Sen. Bill Cowsert.
