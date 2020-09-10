ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The first faith-based film to open in theaters since COVID-19 tells the story of a desperate biker's life turned upside down.
The Georgia-filmed movie shows the biker as he confronts his demons when meeting his nine-year-old daughter he never knew existed.
Scott Pryor is the write, director and star of the film.
"It's a message of hope, it's a story of redemption," says Scott.
Scott is also a U.S. Marine veteran and an Atlanta-based trial lawyer. He turns his real-life courtroom tragedies into award-winning screenplays and films.
"Iv'e been an attorney longer than I care to admit, for a good bit. And so being an attorney," says Scott. When asked about real-life cases inspiring his art, he has this to say, "You know, the old saying truth is stranger than fiction, that is completely true."
He adds that some of his clients truly were characters and their stories were really interesting. When Scott's character Tommy discovers he has a daughter named Tulsa he reluctantly welcomes the nine-year-old into his home, but tries to keep her out his heart.
"At first they're fighting each other, but then they fight for each other and it's a real awesome story, a relationship as it unfurls."
Shot last summer in and around Augusta, the inspirational film also stars John Schneider who played Bo Duke in the television series "Dukes of Hazzard."
You can catch "Tulsa" at Regal Cinema Theaters nationwide. The movie is also available on Amazon, Netflix and all other digital platforms.
