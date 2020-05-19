ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Gov. Brian Kemp is announcing a major improvement in Georgia's COVID-19 testing capabilities.
Kemp's office announced Monday that Georgia now ranks twenty-first out of fifty-four states and territories on the current percentage of total population tested, up from forty-sixth one month ago. Among states with more than five million residents, Georgia ranks eighth out of twenty-three states.
Georgia has tested 3.3% of its total population for COVID-19 with 364,289 tests completed. On Friday, May 15, the state announced that it surpassed 300,000 tests, increasing the number of reported tests by more than 64,000 over the weekend.
Any Georgian can now be tested for COVID-19. As the state continues to ramp up testing, the number of positive cases may rise. However, the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests is now at 10.5%, down from 16% two weeks ago.
For more information on testing sites and scheduling an appointment, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website here.
