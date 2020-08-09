PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday arrested a man wanted in a child abuse investigation.
Arrest warrants were issued for Michael Travis Case, 37, who is accused of aggravated child molestation, incest and statutory rape. The GBI has made extensive efforts to find Case with help from the Pickens, Gilmer, Fannin and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Offices and arrested him Sunday. The Georgia Department of Correction assisted in the search as well.
Anyone with information on this case should call 911 or 706-253-8911.
