ATLANTA (CBS46) — The 30-year-old murder of a 17-year-old Massachusetts girl appears to be solved and a 48-year-old South Fulton resident has been arrested, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.
Patricia Moreno was shot in the head on in the early morning hours of July 20, 1991, in an apartment on Henry Street in Malden where she lived with her foster family.
People in the residence at the time included the victim's foster mother, her two teenage daughters and her daughter's boyfriend Rodney Daniels.
Massachusetts police found Patricia face down on the third-floor fire escape landing. She was breathing at the time but seriously injured. She was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where she died. No weapon or cartridge casing were recovered at the scene.
During the investigation, police learned that Daniels possessed multiple guns at the time of the murder and that he reportedly engaged in threatening behavior towards the victim in the weeks before her death. However, no arrest was made.
In 2020, the case was assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office unit dedicated to these type of cases. They were able to reconstruct the scene and determined that the bullet was fired by someone standing in the area of the doorway to the apartment.
They also re-interviewed witnesses, including a witness who had been out of the country for an extended length of time. That witness reportedly heard a loud noise the night of the shooting and was able to provide a description of the shooter, which was consistent with the appearance of Daniels.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Daniels and he was arrested Sept. 27 in his home in South Fulton without incident. The South Fulton Police Department assisted Massachusetts State Police Detectives in the arrest. He was arraigned in Georgia as a fugitive and taken back to Massachusetts.
