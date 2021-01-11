A Georgia man has been arrested in DC for threatening to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Court documents show FBI agents on January 7 received information that Cleveland Grover Meredith sent a text message saying, "Thinking about heading over to Pelosi speech and putting a bullet in her noggin' on Live TV."
A #Georgia man has been arrested for threatening to kill House Speaker #NancyPelosi by shooting her in the head. Cleveland Grover Meredith's history is dotted with alarm bells. I'm taking a closer look at 11pm on @cbs46. #Washington #Politics #crime #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/liOcu0AaZY— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 12, 2021
Many in the community were stunned to learn the news.
“A radical and very just far extreme,” said Jason Mathison, owner of Home Town Car Wash and Emissions in Acworth.
The documents also revealed Meredith had a number of guns with him and a large amount of ammo. He also predicted within 12 days, many in our country will die.
Meredith used to own Car-Nutz carwash in Acworth. At times, he was advertising the conspiracy group Qanon while advertising the business and sending out tweets to Antifa to come and get him. He sold the business in September 2019, and now has nothing to do with the property, but that hasn’t discouraged an angry public from hounding the new owner.
“We’re getting constant phone calls by outraged not even customers, I mean they’re from out of state, our ratings are plummeting,” said Jason.
Jason said he was seeking help from Google to combat the negative reviews which could be devastating for his business.
Police in Hiawasse tell CBS46's Jamie Kennedy that Meredith moved to the area in December 2019 and they were contacted by Meredith’s parents who were concerned with his social media posts and behavior. Hiawasse Police Chief Paul Smith also said that on June 5, 2020 Meredith attended a BLM demonstration. At the demonstration, he excited his vehicle carrying a rifle. He was immediately approached by under cover officers and stayed in their immediate presence until he left.
CBS46's Kennedy also discovered Meredith graduated from The Lovett School. In a statement, the school said it severed its relationship with this alumnus and banned him from campus in 2019 due to threats of violence. Police said he moved to Clay County NC in September 2020.
