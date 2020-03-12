ATLANTA (CBS46)—A Georgia man pleaded guilty for using restricted pesticide to bait and kill coyotes.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Terry Foster, 54, of Blairsville, GA, was sentenced to pay a $1,000 fine for violating the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (“FIFRA”).
Foster laced deer carcasses with a highly poisonous pesticide in an effort to bait and kill coyotes, U.S. Attorney officials announced.
Officials said in 2018, a private citizen contacted the Georgia Department of Natural Resources about a possible wildlife poisoning in Cherokee County.
A Georgia DNR employee responded to the call and located two deer carcasses cut open and laced with a blue substance.
In addition, several dead and dying animals were also located at the scene.
During the investigation, GA-DNR officials determined Foster hunted on the property where the dead animals were found and investigator also located several hunting knives, a bucket containing the blue poison, and deer hair.
Foster was interviewed by law enforcement personnel and reportedly admitted that he was on the property and he only wanted to kill coyotes, according to the press release.
“Foster’s conduct threatened Georgia’s wildlife and environment for his own personal benefit,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “But for the speedy response by federal and state law enforcement, Foster’s actions could have had much graver consequences.”
“The defendant knowingly misused an acutely toxic pesticide to poison wildlife,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno of EPA’s Criminal Investigation Division in Atlanta. “This case shows that EPA and its law enforcement partners are committed to enforcing pesticide laws to protect public health and the environment.”
