ATLANTA (CBS46) — A Georgia man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 2 years in prison for threatening to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in 2020.
Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. is the second Capitol riot defendant to be sentenced on related charges.
He didn't actually attend the riot on Jan. 6 because of car trouble.
Instead, he arrived the next day and then sent a text to a friend saying he was thinking about shooting Pelosi in the head on live TV.
Meredith's mother called the FBI and told them about some texts she found concerning.
Meredith was arrested at a Washington, D.C., hotel where authorities say he had thousands of ammunition rounds and various weapons.
In September, he pleaded guilty to sending threatening communications. Meredith is getting credit for the 11 months he has already served.
