ATLANTA (CBS46) — A man charged with money laundering for spending several years directing others to open fraudulent bank accounts has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
According to U.S. Attorney Erskine, Nnamdi Marcellus MgBodile reportedly opened and instructed others to open fraudulent business bank accounts in Georgia, New York and California that received millions of dollars from various online frauds. The group then laundered these funds to other accounts, dozens of which were overseas.
At least five other individuals were recruited in this operation, one of whom is a former bank employee who was allegedly bribed to continue to open accounts even after others had been closed for fraud.
Erskine says MgBodile then used the fraudulent accounts to launder the proceeds of various fraudulent schemes, including a romance scam that defrauded a Virginia woman out of more than $5 million.
Evidence presented in trial showed the Virginia woman became convinced she was in an online romantic relationship with a man by the name of "James Deere" in 2017. "Deere" said he wanted to start a life with her and was excited to live with her, but first had to resolve an investment opportunity, which turned out to be a lie.
"Deere" told the woman he was a fund manager and he was on the verse of receiving a sizeable commission for services provided to an unnamed client. "Deere" explained to the woman that he needed her to be his “representative partner” and have the funds deposited into his bank account to avoid an alleged conflict of interest.
The Marietta man also took part in business email compromise scams and made other attempts to defraud a Georgia company of nearly $350,000 and an Alabama company of more than $800,000.
“MgBodile and his co-conspirators are representative of the transnational fraudsters who have had had a devastating impact on U.S. residents and businesses,” said Erskine. “The groups perpetrating these romance scams and business email compromise frauds target their victims indiscriminately and have caused billions of dollars of losses for victims in recent years.”
MgBodile is charged with 20 counts of bank fraud, money laundering and conspiracy to commit bank fraud after being convicted at trial. The 13 year prison sentence is to be followed by five years of supervised release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.