CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A local man, fired after joining a gay recreational softball league, has won a landmark Supreme Court case.
“It’s been a crazy, fascinating, amazing week,” said Gerald Bostock.
It's been one week since Atlanta resident, Gerald Bostock, heard the news, but he’s used to being patient.
“The moment I’ve been waiting for for seven years happened this past Monday, just after 10 o’clock,” Bostock added.
After a long-fought journey for equality, United States Supreme Court justices handed down their opinion on Bostock vs. Clayton County. He won.
“It was a true, great moment in history, and it’s a moment that we all shared as the LGBTQ community,” Bostock said.
More than seven years ago, Bostock was advocating for child abuse and neglect victims in Clayton County…a job he loved, a job he says he was good at.
But soon after he joined a gay recreational softball team his life changed.
He was fired shortly after…leaving him without health insurance while battling prostate cancer.
“I have no regrets for my actions, I did nothing wrong, and I’m proud of who I am, and the man I’ve become,” Bostock said.
Now, because of this ruling, he gets to go back to court here in Georgia.
“The case will be remanded back from the Supreme Court down through the various Federal Courts, and will be back in district court,” said Tom Mew, Bostock’s Attorney.
Bostock’s attorney says many states, like Georgia, didn’t have state level protections before…meaning whether someone was protected, or not, was entirely contingent on the luck of geographical draw.
“What we have now is federal protection, uniform, across the country, under the primary, Federal Civil Rights Statute for LGBTQ individuals,” Mew added.
The Supreme Court decided, in a six to three ruling, that title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination “because of sex,” includes LGBTQ employees.
“Especially given the current events that are going on around us, not only here in Atlanta, but across this country, and not just the last few days, but the last few weeks or so, I think this opinion underscores that there’s so much work that needs to be done,” Bostock added.
