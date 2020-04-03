GROVETOWN, Ga. (CBS46) The mayor of a city is east Georgia is hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus.
According to the city of Grovetown's Facebook page, Mayor Gary Jones was hospitalized after experiencing a shortness of breath. On Wednesday, it was determined that Jones tested positive for coronavirus.
Jones says he began feeling symptoms around March 19, such as shortness of breath, dry cough, nausea, loss of smell and taste and clogged ears.
Doctors say he is in the high-risk category. He's now in self-quarantine for 14 days or three days with no symptoms. Jones is also an officer with Waynesboro Police Department.
