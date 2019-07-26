ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The test results of the Georgia Milestones testing are in and it's great news for the state of Georgia.
Scores either increased or held steady on 25 of the 26 assessments. That's the strongest overall gains recorded in the five years the assessment has been administered.
“A strong K-12 education system is essential to keeping Georgia the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family,”Governor Brian Kemp said in a press release. “These strong results show impressive improvements in Georgia’s public schools, and I commend the educators and students of our state for their hard work.”
The numbers surged to 25 of the 26 assessments, up from 22 in 2018.
