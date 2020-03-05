ATLANTA (CBS46)—A community and military junior college with campuses across Georgia reports they are working with the Center for Disease Control and other healthcare providers to address coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
Georgia Military College officials said their nurse director and other staffers are working closely with state and local health departments, as well as the Center for Disease Control, to monitor the coronavirus. No students or staffers have been infected with the virus.
“GMC does have processes and protocols in place for the Preparatory School, Corps of Cadets, and our college campuses to address this concern.
We will follow recommendations by the CDC and Department of Education for guidance on any closures that may occur.
We are working to inform all of our students, their parents, faculty, and staff, as well as the community about preventative measures we can all take to decrease the chance of this virus spreading”, a GMC staffer said.
GMC is asking staffers and students to make an appointment with their healthcare providers if they are feeling ill.
According to GMC, GMC campuses do not have any international trips planned, however, they are following the CDC’s recommendation that international travelers avoid all nonessential travel to destinations that have a Level 3 Travel Health Notice.
According to the CDC, the Level 3 Travel Health Notice includes China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea.
Some guidelines from the CDC to help prevent the spread of coronavirus:
• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid sharing food, beverages, and utensils.
• Avoid close contact with those who may be ill.
• Cover cough/sneeze with a tissue or cough/sneeze into your elbow.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects or surfaces.
• Get your annual flu shot.
For the latest information on coronavirus, please check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:https://bit.ly/38p0U0f and the Georgia Department of Public Health: https://bit.ly/2vGJYov.
