Atlanta, GA (AP) Authorities are searching for a Georgia minister convicted of child rape and molestation who fled an Atlanta courthouse before his conviction was handed down.
Citing a Tuesday Fulton County District Attorney's Office statement, news outlets report 45-year-old Don Martin left the courthouse after five days of testimony and didn't return for closing arguments. His whereabouts are unknown.
The Cathedral of Faith Church of God in Christ minister was accused of sexually assaulting a girl from age 7 to 13 years old. He was found guilty of charges including rape and aggravated sexual battery. The attorney's office statement says police began investigating Martin in 2011 over allegations of inappropriate touching.
It says Martin's sentencing has been postponed as the victim has said she'd like to face him during court proceedings.
Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.