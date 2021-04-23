GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia mom is getting national attention after a video of her grilling the Gwinnett School Board over mask mandates went viral.
CBS46 News Tori Cooper went to Gwinnett to gather more on the video and what health experts are saying about it.
Gwinnett County School District parent, Courtney Taylor is fed up with required face coverings for students.
“Little children have to cover their noses and their mouths where they breath, for seven hours a day for a virus you know doesn’t affect them,” Taylor said.
“Her frustration echoed across the country, after this video went viral.”
“End the mask requirement tonight, tonight.”
The angry objection directed at the Gwinnett County School Board last Thursday.
Her child is among millions of young students told to cover up, or don't come to class.
“My six-year-old looks at me every night and asks me are you going to tell them tonight that I don’t want to wear it anymore?”
Other districts are already starting to ease up on coronavirus restrictions by mid May Fulton County students will be allowed to take masks off outside.
Students at Marietta City Schools are already allowed to sit closer together in classrooms.
"We used to go for 6 feet of space, we now know 3 feet of space is adequate,” Jen Brock, Executive Director of Communications for Marietta City Schools.
As more adults are inoculated more questions are coming up about dropping mask mandates.
However, the Gwinnett School District told CB46 News the masks are here to stay as of now.
“As much as we don’t like to believe that the virus impacts children it does,” Former CDC Microbiologist Amber Schmidtke said.
Experts agree it's still the safest way forward.
“Really until we have a pediatric vaccine available we still need to continue to wear those mask,” Schmidtke said.
We reached out to Taylor for a comment and she did not respond.
Meanwhile, the district told us they will continue to monitor state and local health guidelines as they make decisions in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.