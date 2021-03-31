As more and more Georgia-based companies denounce the state’s new controversial elections bill, civil rights groups are calling for action, not just words.
Companies like Delta, Coca-Cola and Home Depot were broad in their initial statements regarding SB202. Governor Brian Kemp signed the legislation last week. Now, following added pressure and calls for boycotts, it appears companies are taking a stronger stance.
In a letter to employees, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said, “I need to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable... The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. This is simply not true”
“We’re asking those people that say they stand with the people to actually live up to the meaning of those words,” said Rev. James Woodall, Georgia NAACP president.
Georgia NAACP is one of three organizations that have filed lawsuits in response the new law, arguing that it will suppress votes, especially in communities of color. Woodall said if companies are committed to supporting voting rights, they should prevent similar legislation from passing in other states. He said companies should also use their full lobbying powers to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
“When you look at provisions [in these bills], they talk about funding of elections, automatic voter registration or the early voting period and what those perimeters look like,” Woodall explained. “They are stop-gaps, if you will. Measures that really protect the right to vote.”
Governor Brian Kemp defended the law during an interview on CNBC on Wednesday, saying corporate groups shouldn’t cave to the pressure of activist groups.
“I would encourage these CEOs to look at other states that they are doing business in and compare what the real facts are to Georgia and I think their focus will need to be in other places and not here,” Kemp said.
Woodall told CBS46 there has already been talk among partisan legislators of possible retaliation against Delta in response to the company’s most recent statement on the bill.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian full memo to employees:
"Just two weeks ago, we honored civil rights icon Ambassador Andrew Young by naming a building on our campus in his honor and establishing a permanent exhibit to his lifelong work in the lobby. The building was chosen because it is the first place most new Delta employees visit when they come to work for us, and we wanted them to see, on their first day, just how closely our mission of connecting the world intertwines with the work of heroes like Ambassador Young, a former Delta board member whose steady hand helped save our airline in the dark years following 9-11.
For all the pride we take in the achievements of Ambassador Young and other civil rights heroes – many of them from our hometown of Atlanta – we know that much work remains to be done to truly establish a just and equitable society. Last week, the Georgia legislature passed a sweeping voting reform act that could make it harder for many Georgians, particularly those in our Black and Brown communities, to exercise their right to vote.
Since the bill’s inception, Delta joined other major Atlanta corporations to work closely with elected officials from both parties, to try and remove some of the most egregious measures from the bill. We had some success in eliminating the most suppressive tactics that some had proposed.
However, I need to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values.
The right to vote is sacred. It is fundamental to our democracy and those rights not only need to be protected, but easily facilitated in a safe and secure manner.
After having time to now fully understand all that is in the bill, coupled with discussions with leaders and employees in the Black community, it’s evident that the bill includes provisions that will make it harder for many underrepresented voters, particularly Black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to elect their representatives. That is wrong.
The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. This is simply not true. Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights.
So there is much work ahead, and many more opportunities to have an impact. I want the entire Delta family to know that we stand together in our commitment to protect and facilitate your precious right to vote. That’s why we invested heavily in our get-out-the-vote efforts last year, and we can all be proud of Delta’s contribution to the historic voter turnout in 2020.
In the weeks and months ahead, we will be working with leaders across the political spectrum in states nationwide in this effort. We’re also closely monitoring legislation in Congress – named after the late Atlanta civil rights hero and Delta friend John Lewis – that will expand voting rights nationwide and working with the Representatives and Senators that represent our communities.
I know this result in Georgia has caused frustration, anger and pain for many members of our Delta family. I commit to you that as we move forward, Delta will continue to do everything in our power to hear and protect your voice and your rights, both in Georgia and nationwide.
Thank you for all you do for your communities, your loved ones, and for our Delta family, every day."
