ATLANTA (CBS46) — A captain with the Georgia Army National Guard is going to the Super Bowl thanks to NFL defensive end Chase Young, who plays for the Washington Commanders.
Young teamed up with USAA, the official NFL Salute to Service partner, and the National Guard Association to award a deserving military member an experience of a lifetime.
Capt. Darryl Griffing was chosen in Georgia. Griffing started his military service when he joined the USMC Reserves in 1994, before completing an interservice transfer in 2003 to the Georgia Army National Guard (GAARNG). He joined the Active Guard and Reserve program with the GAARNG in 2012, where he is currently serving on full-time active-duty status as a Medical Operations Officer.
During his service, he was deployed to Afghanistan from 2009-2010 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He also counts a deployment in 2019 to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. Currently living in Covington, Griffing is an Atlanta Falcons fan.
Young is scheduled to meet Capt. Griffing and other military members in the USAA's Salute to Service Lounge during Super Bowl weekend in Los Angeles.
“My grandfather served in our military, and he taught me about the service and sacrifice made by our military members and their families,” said Chase Young. “With those learnings as my inspiration, I am honored to team up with USAA and the National Guard Association of the United States to provide a trip to the Super Bowl to recognize Captain Darryl Griffing’s honorable military service and am looking forward to meeting him in Los Angeles.”
My grandfather served in the military, so it's an honor to team up with @USAA and @NGAUS1878 to provide 2 tix to #SuperBowlLVI to Captain Darryl Griffing in honor of his service to our country #SaluteToService #USAApartner pic.twitter.com/dinrl4nX6D— Chase Young (@youngchase907) February 3, 2022
Young is planning on attending the Super Bowl with his wife, Niki, who roots for the Philadelphia Eagles.
