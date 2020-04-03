ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia National Guard Infection Control Teams are hard at work to disinfect several facilities across Georgia.
As of Friday morning, the ICTs have completed eleven disinfecting mission and are tackling 40 more priority facilities, officials told CBS46.
Georgia Army National Guard Commanding General, Brigadier General Randall V. Simmons Jr. released the following statement:
"We are planning to assist 363 facilities statewide in the coming days. I would like to highlight two aspects of this mission. First, these Soldiers are directly improving the safety of at-risk citizens in Georgia by ensuring that our medical facilities and hospitals are not overwhelmed. Additionally, while communities have fire departments and hazmat teams that could conduct this mission, they need to be focused and available to respond in the community. I want you to know that we are ensuring the safety of our Guardsmen through safety protocols that include protective suits, gloves and face shields. Where possible, we are utilizing our own protective masks so that we can free up N95 masks for use by our health professionals who are on the front lines everyday saving lives and alleviating suffering."
