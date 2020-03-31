Georgia National Guard helping fight COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Five Georgia National Guard soldiers are now at the Pruitt Palmyra nursing home in Albany. While there is currently no coronavirus outbreak at the facility, service members are on site to help with safety and security.
The coronavirus poses a risk for anyone but especially the elderly living in close quarters.
Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Albany, some say an unlikely epicenter in the state of Georgia. New numbers into CBS46 show 647 positive coronavirus cases at Phoebe Putney with at least 29 deaths.
Dozens of Georgia National Guard service members have been dispatched to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. There are two medical support teams helping, with 22 service members, one doctor, two physician’s assistants, four nurses, 13 military medics and a medical supply specialist.
The Georgia National guard has helped stand up yet another much-needed intensive care unit at the hospital.
In a statement, Governor Brian Kemp said “I am deeply grateful to the men and women of the Georgia national guard fighting this pandemic. Working with GEMA, DPH, and our partners in the medical field, the Georgia National Guard is providing critical support in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its impact on our state."
The Georgia National Guard has also provided five ventilators for use at Phoebe Putney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.