ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia National Guard says hundreds of members have tested positive and one of the biggest spikes happened during deployments to keep peace.
A spokesperson confirmed that 323 confirmed cases have been reported since the pandemic started, including the onset of the troops' presence here in Atlanta during the height of demonstrations.
On May 29th Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency in Fulton County and called for up to 500 members to deploy.
A spokesperson told CBS46,"We know that there was a significant increase in Georgia National Guard COVID-19 positive tests at the end of our civil unrest mission compared to the beginning of the mission."
Of those 323 positive COVID-19 cases, 144 members have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.