Alan Keck says he’s been circling the state Capitol seven times a day with his rosary praying for the current political climate
“I actually say the complete rosary four times around the loop,” Keck said. “Usually I’m closer to it. Today they’ve got things blocked off,” he added, running into a barricade around the perimeter of the building.
Keck was greeted by more than a dozen Georgia National Guard troops and their humvees situated all around the building. They’re contributing to the show of force and protection against threats of armed protests. Over the weekend, the protests did not pan out. Only a couple armed men on Sunday showed up at the Capitol and left shortly after they arrived.
“I walk around and say prayers and ask for God’s intervention in our lives…that’s all I know to do right now because it’s a serious situation,” Keck told CBS46’s Hayley Mason standing in front of the troops across Washington Street NW.
Behind the troops, construction teams welding and working on a 8-foot steel fence that will be installed to protect the property from future protests.
“It’s a shame that it’s like this, that it’s come to this. It’s like we are dividing ourselves,” said Phillip Burgess.
The building has been closed to the public and the media since Sunday. It will reopen to lawmakers, media, and the public on Tuesday.
The Georgia National Guard tells CBS46 that troops will remain at the Georgia capitol “for as long as the governor and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency needs our assistance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.