ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The College Park Skyhawks have a new trailblazing general manager in Georgia native Tori Miller.
Miller, who is the first woman to hold a general manager position in the league's 19-year history, formerly served as the team's assistant general manager. She began her new role on July 30.
Hailing from Decatur, "Where its greater", Miller holds a wealth of operations knowledge having served as manager of basketball operations with the New Orleans G League team, the Erie BayHawks.
Prior to joining the minor league nearly four seasons ago, Miller interned with the NBA's Phoenix Suns while studying at the University of Miami.
Former Skyhawks General Manager Derek Pierce will continue to oversee Atlanta’s scouting department in his role as Vice President of Player Personnel for the Hawks.
