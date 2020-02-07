ATLANTA (CBS46)—As home heating and other bills across Georgia increase, Georgia Natural Gas is making a donation that will help low-income residents throughout the state keep their homes heated.
Georgia Natural Gas, Georgia’s leading natural gas provider, made a $200,000 donation to the Heating Energy Assistance Team (TEAM), a nonprofit organization that provides energy assistance statewide to Georgians in need.
"Georgians should never have to choose between the heat they need to stay safe and warm during extreme temperatures and other much-needed basics, like medication or food,” said Mike Braswell, president and CEO of Georgia Natural Gas.
"Hopefully, this contribution from GNG will help ease the financial burden for struggling families in Georgia. We are proud to support HEAT’s continuing efforts to provide energy assistance to Georgians during the cold winter months."
As the oldest statewide fuel fund in Georgia, HEAT provides energy assistance as a joint effort between concerned citizens, state and local governments and businesses.
For additional information about HEAT and to get help, visit https://www.heatga.org/get-help/
