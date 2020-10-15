ATLANTA (CBS46) -- In-person early voting combined with mail-in/absentee ballots will surpass 1 million votes cast by Friday.
According to the U.S. Elections Project, as of Thursday, a total of 916,156 ballots have been cast by early voters or mailed back and accepted by counties/state. Overall, more than 1.6 million ballots have been requested by voters in the state. Based on the numbers requested, approximately 23.5 percent of eligible voters in Georgia plan to vote absentee/mail-in and the current return and the returned/accepted rate of ballots stands at 32.7 percent.
The U.S. Elections Project added in-person early voting totals which showed a total of 378,675 in-person early votes have been cast in the first three days. Voters over the age of 55 make up 54.5 percent of the in-person early votes through three days of in-person early voting.
In the metro Atlanta area, the breakdown of absentee/mail-in ballots looks like this:
- Cobb County - 170,753 ballots requested; 61,670 ballots returned and accepted
- DeKalb County - 163,260 ballots requested; 50,478 ballots returned and accepted
- Fulton County - 198,652 ballots requested; 55,853 ballots returned and accepted
- Gwinnett County - 155,555 ballots requested; 22,677 ballots returned and accepted
When breaking the vote down by race/ethnicity, Non-Hispanic White voters have returned 293,923 ballots compared to Non-Hispanic Black voters who have returned 176,048 ballots. According to the Elections Project, 412,097 of the ballots returned came from people who voted in the 2016 General Election while 125,384 or 23.3 percent, came from people who didn't vote in the 2016 General Election.
Voters over the age of 55 made up the largest group of voters who have returned ballots, with approximately 401,679 of the more than 537,481 mail-in/absentee ballots coming from voters above the age of 55. Finally, female voters have returned more ballots than males by a 56.3 percent to 43.3 percent margin. Females also outnumber males in ballots requested by more than 243,000.
Nationwide, more than 17 million ballots have been returned and accepted by states, according to the U.S. Elections Project. Note, not all states are reporting their early voting numbers yet.
