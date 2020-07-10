ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Friday afternoon Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the City of Atlanta will return to Phase 1 of its COVID-19 reopening plan due to a spike in positive cases.
The rollback from Phase 2 went into effect immediately.
This week health officials from Harvard University noted that states with spiking cases need to roll back reopening plans. Georgia was no exception.
A July 9 chart from covidtracking.com shows that Georgia has the third highest number of new COVID-19 tests in the south after Texas and Florida.
Dr. Anthony Fauci this week stated that some states with increasing cases need to start scaling back on bars, clubs and large gatherings to avoid the need to shut down again.
Atlanta's Phase 1 was called "stay at home," emphasizing takeout from restaurants and working from home. Masks are also now required in public places in Atlanta.
Dr. Carlos Del Rio warned Thursday that the rising cases in Georgia will lead to the state reaching hospital capacity.
"We are a couple days behind Florida. We are a couple days behind Texas, so we need to take action right now," Del Rio said in a Facebook live interview.
Friday, Fulton County government officials told CBS46's Hayley Mason they are now going back to phase one of their reopening plans.
"What we are now doing though is reverting back on all of those administrative offices into a telework mode, and we are not setting a date for them to return to work at this stage," said Fulton County Government Manager Dick Anderson.
Fulton County was following three main criteria for reopening: the number of new cases on a 7-day moving average, the ability to supply PPE, and ability to test on a broadscale basis.
They saw positives trends in those areas until the end of June. Now, government officials are sending back nearly all government employees into telework mode indefinitely.
The county is also delaying any further re-opening of libraries, senior centers, and art centers indefinitely.
