ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Many afghans are fearing for their lives as they continue to try and flee their country. One hurdle for those looking for a way out of Afghanistan is the multiple checkpoints manned by Taliban fighters.
The US State Department says military transport planes have air-lifted around 7,000 people so far which includes U.S. citizens and Afghans who once worked for the U.S.
President Joe Biden says there is around 60,000-80,000 people left that need to be evacuated.
Lloyd Austin, U.S. Secretary of Defense, says evacuations are not moving fast enough.
“It's obvious we're not close to where we want to be in terms of getting the numbers through," said Austin.
Paedia Mixon is the Ceo of New American Pathways which an organization that helps Afghan refugees re-settle in Metro Atlanta. She says the special immigration visa typically takes about 9 months but has been taking 2-3 years. Mixon says the collapse of the Afghan government makes the situation even more dire.
"Just those people that are trying to get out of Afghanistan through the special immigrant visa program or those people that served as interpreters or in some other capacity worked for the military or chief of mission and their families--that's about 80,000 people," said Mixon. "And then there's those people that are just fleeing Afghanistan."
Mixon says residents here can help by staying committed for the long haul. "Stay engaged, right now we're flooded," said Mixon. "We're flooded with people who want to volunteer, who want to give money, with people who want to offer help and support and that's wonderful. I'd really like to communicate that we'd love to see sustained interest over time because these folks are going to be coming and building their lives in Georgia for quite some time."
