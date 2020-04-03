ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia-based global health organization, MAP International, delivered 10,000 protective masks to medical personnel at nine different facilities.
Hospitals that received the mask donations include:
- Piedmont Hospital - 1,000
- Northside Hospital - 1,000
- Shepherd Center - 1,000
- Foundation of Wesley Woods - 2,000
- Sandy Springs International Medicine - 1,000
- Grady Hospital - 1,000
- Emory Healthcare - 2,000
- Academic Internal Medicine Partners - 500
- Sugarloaf Children's Dentistry - 500
"Atlanta is our backyard, and we will do all we can to ensure healthcare workers have the personal protective equipment they need to stay safe as they fight this pandemic," said Steve Stirling, CEO of MAP.
When the pandemic was first reported in Wuhan, China, MAP airlifted 3,000,000 masks, 300,000 pairs of nitrile gloves and more than 10,000 protective suits to relief partners in China and other countries impacted by the virus.
